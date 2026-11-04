You must explore these volcanic landscapes of Cabo Verde, Africa

Fogo Island is home to one of Cabo Verde's most famous volcanoes, Pico do Fogo. Rising over 2,800 meters, this peak offers stunning views and a challenging trek.

The trail takes you through diverse landscapes, from lush vegetation to barren lava fields.

Hikers should be prepared for steep ascents and changing weather conditions.

The best time to visit is during the dry season, when trails are more accessible.