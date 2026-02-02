Waffle knit tops: 5 styles to try this winter

Waffle knit tops are the perfect combination of comfort and style for the winter season. The unique texture not only provides warmth but also adds an element of interest to your outfit. Be it layering or wearing it alone, these tops can be styled in a number of ways to make sure you look chic and cozy. Here are five styles featuring waffle knit tops this winter.

Tip 1 Casual layering with jackets Layering a waffle knit top with a jacket is an effortless way to stay warm while looking stylish. Go for denim or leather jackets to add an edge to your look. This combination works well for casual outings and can be easily accessorized with scarves or hats to amp up the winter vibe.

Tip 2 Pairing with high-waisted jeans High-waisted jeans make for the perfect pair with waffle knit tops, giving you a balanced silhouette. This combination is ideal for those who want to accentuate their waistline while staying warm. A tucked-in style can make the look even more flattering, making it a go-to option for everyday wear.

Tip 3 Mixing textures with skirts Waffle knit tops can also be paired with skirts to create a beautiful texture mix. Opt for skirts made of materials like corduroy or velvet to contrast the knit's texture. This combination is perfect for semi-formal occasions, giving you a sophisticated yet comfortable look.

Tip 4 Cozy loungewear sets For those days when you just want to relax at home, waffle knit loungewear sets are the best. These sets usually come with matching bottoms that are as cozy as the tops, making them the perfect choice for lounging around or running quick errands. They combine comfort and style, so you can look good without compromising on comfort.