Love water sports? Give wakeboarding a try
What's the story
Ghana's Volta Lake is a hidden gem for adventure lovers. The massive man-made lake is perfect for wakeboarding, offering an exhilarating experience amid stunning landscapes. With its calm waters and scenic surroundings, Volta Lake makes for an ideal spot for both beginners and seasoned wakeboarders. The adventure is not just about the sport but also about exploring the beauty of one of Africa's largest lakes.
#1
Discovering Volta Lake's expanse
Volta Lake stretches over 8,500 square kilometers, making it one of the largest man-made lakes in the world.
Its vast expanse provides ample space for wakeboarding enthusiasts to enjoy their sport without the crowding.
The lake's calm waters make it easier to learn and practice new tricks, making it an ideal destination for both novices and experts alike.
#2
Best time for wakeboarding adventures
The best time to visit Volta Lake for wakeboarding is during the dry season, which usually lasts from November to March.
During this time, the weather is more stable, with less rainfall and clearer skies. This makes it safer and more enjoyable for outdoor activities like wakeboarding.
The consistent weather conditions during these months make it easier to plan your trips and ensure a great experience on the water.
#3
Local insights on equipment rental
If you're planning a wakeboarding trip to Volta Lake, you can easily rent equipment from local vendors.
Most of them have a range of gear, from beginner-friendly boards to advanced ones for experienced riders.
Rentals are usually affordable, with prices ranging from $10 to $20 per hour, depending on the equipment type.
This way, you can enjoy your adventure without worrying about bringing your own gear.
#4
Exploring nearby attractions post-wakeboarding
After an exciting day on Volta Lake, you can explore nearby attractions to make the most of your visit.
The region is home to several cultural sites and natural wonders that provide a glimpse into Ghanaian heritage and biodiversity.
You can visit traditional villages or hike through lush trails that offer panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, adding more depth to your travel experience.