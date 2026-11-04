How to explore Montenegro's coast like a local
What's the story
Montenegro's coastline is a treasure trove of hidden gems, ideal for those looking for an offbeat adventure. The less-explored paths provide a unique opportunity to discover the stunning landscapes and rich culture of this Balkan nation. From secluded beaches to ancient ruins, these trails promise an unforgettable experience for the intrepid traveler. Here are some of the best-kept secrets along Montenegro's coastline that will make your journey truly special.
#1
Discovering hidden beaches
Montenegro's coastline is dotted with hidden beaches that are perfect for some peace and solitude.
One such beach is Plavi Horizonti, which is tucked away from the main tourist spots. The crystal-clear waters and soft pebbles make it a perfect spot for sunbathing and swimming.
Another hidden gem is Mirista Beach, which can only be reached by a narrow path through lush vegetation, giving you a sense of adventure before you even arrive.
#2
Exploring ancient ruins
The coastline of Montenegro is also home to several ancient ruins that speak of its rich history.
The Roman villa at the site of Risan is one such example, where visitors can see well-preserved mosaics dating back to the second century AD.
Another interesting site is the fortress of Mamula Island, which offers stunning views of the surrounding sea, and an insight into Montenegro's past.
#3
Trekking through scenic trails
For hiking enthusiasts, Montenegro has several scenic trails along its coast.
The trail from Kotor to Perast takes you through some of the most breathtaking views of fjord-like bays and medieval towns.
The hike is not too strenuous and can be done by most people with moderate fitness levels.
Another favorite is the trail around Lustica Peninsula, which offers panoramic views of both land and sea.
#4
Experiencing local culture
Along with natural beauty, Montenegro's coastal towns also offer a chance to experience local culture.
In Herceg Novi, you can visit local markets selling handmade crafts and traditional foods like priganice (fried dough) or kaack (a type of bread).
In Budva, you can explore narrow streets lined with centuries-old buildings while enjoying live music performances by local artists.