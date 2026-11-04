How to explore Montenegro's coast like a local

Montenegro's coastline is dotted with hidden beaches that are perfect for some peace and solitude.

One such beach is Plavi Horizonti, which is tucked away from the main tourist spots. The crystal-clear waters and soft pebbles make it a perfect spot for sunbathing and swimming.

Another hidden gem is Mirista Beach, which can only be reached by a narrow path through lush vegetation, giving you a sense of adventure before you even arrive.