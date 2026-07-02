Slowing down your pace can significantly enhance the calming effects of walking meditation

How to practice walking meditation

By Vinita Jain 02:41 pm Jul 02, 202602:41 pm

What's the story

Walking meditation is a practice that combines the physical activity of walking with mindfulness. It is a simple yet effective way to enhance mental well-being by promoting relaxation and reducing stress. Unlike traditional meditation, which often involves sitting still, walking meditation allows individuals to engage in movement while maintaining a focus on their breath and surroundings. Here are five calming techniques to improve mental well-being through walking meditation.