Wall angels: A simple move to strengthen your upper back
What's the story
Wall angels are a simple, yet effective exercise to improve posture and shoulder flexibility. The exercise involves standing against a wall and moving arms in a way that mimics the motion of making snow angels. This movement helps strengthen the muscles around the shoulders and upper back, promoting better alignment of the spine. Regular practice of wall angels can lead to improved posture, reduced tension in the neck and shoulders, and increased range of motion.
Setup
Setting up for wall angels
To perform wall angels, find a clear wall space where you can stand comfortably.
Start by standing with your back against the wall, feet about six inches away from it.
Ensure that your head, upper back, and tailbone are all touching the wall.
This position is crucial, as it helps maintain proper form throughout the exercise.
Arm position
Correct arm positioning
Extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height, with elbows bent at 90 degrees, like a goalpost.
The backs of your hands should also touch the wall.
This position ensures that you engage the right muscles while performing the movement.
If you cannot keep the elbows and hands on the wall at the same time, it means your shoulder flexibility needs more work.
Movement
Performing the movement
Slowly slide your arms upward while keeping them bent at 90 degrees until they are above your head.
Then, lower them back down to shoulder height without losing contact with the wall.
This controlled motion engages various muscle groups in your shoulders and upper back, enhancing flexibility and strength over time.
Consistency
Frequency and consistency
To reap maximum benefits from wall angels, practice them regularly (ideally daily or at least three times a week).
Consistency is key when it comes to improving posture and flexibility.
Start with two sets of 10 repetitions each session, gradually increasing as you get comfortable with both form and endurance levels.