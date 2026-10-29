Wall angels: Improve your posture with this simple exercise
What's the story
Wall angels are a simple yet effective exercise to improve posture and shoulder mobility. The exercise involves standing against a wall and moving your arms in a way that mimics the motion of making snow angels. This movement helps strengthen the muscles around the shoulders and upper back, promoting better alignment and reducing the risk of injury. Adding wall angels to your routine can be beneficial for anyone looking to improve their posture.
Setup
Setting up for wall angels
To perform wall angels, find a clear wall space where you can stand comfortably.
Stand with your back flat against the wall, feet about six inches away from it.
Ensure your head, shoulders, and lower back are touching the wall.
This position is crucial, as it helps maintain proper form throughout the exercise.
Arm position
Correct arm positioning
Start with your arms bent at 90 degrees, as a goal post or cactus pose.
Keep your elbows close to the wall as you slowly raise them overhead, sliding them along the surface.
It's important to keep your wrists straight and avoid arching your back during this movement.
Breathing
Breathing techniques
Inhale deeply as you raise your arms overhead, and exhale as you lower them back down to shoulder height.
Proper breathing helps maintain control over each movement and ensures that you engage core muscles effectively.
Consistent breathing also aids relaxation, making it easier to focus on executing each rep with precision.
Routine
Frequency and consistency
For best results, do wall angels three times a week, doing two sets of 10 reps each session.
Consistency is key, as it helps strengthen the muscles responsible for good posture.
With time, this exercise can make a noticeable difference in your posture and shoulder mobility, making it a great addition to any fitness regimen.