Wall push-ups: A beginner's guide to building upper-body strength
What's the story
Wall push-ups are an effective exercise for beginners looking to strengthen their upper body. They are a great way to build muscle and improve endurance without the need for equipment. By using the wall as support, beginners can perform this exercise with proper form and technique. This guide will provide insights on how to perform wall push-ups correctly, along with tips to enhance your workout routine.
#1
Proper form and technique
To perform wall push-ups correctly, stand a few feet away from the wall with your feet shoulder-width apart.
Place your hands on the wall at shoulder height, and slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.
Keep your body straight from head to heels as you bend your elbows to lower yourself towards the wall.
Push back to the starting position while maintaining control throughout the movement.
#2
Breathing techniques
Breathing is key to performing wall push-ups efficiently.
Inhale as you lower yourself toward the wall, and exhale as you push back to the starting position.
Proper breathing helps maintain stability and control during each repetition, ensuring that you get the most out of this exercise.
#3
Gradual progression tips
Beginners should start with two sets of 10 repetitions, three times a week, and gradually increase the frequency and intensity.
As strength improves, increase the number of repetitions or sets, or decrease the distance from the wall to make the exercise more challenging.
This gradual progression helps prevent injury and ensures consistent improvement over time.
Tip 1
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is letting hips sag or arching too much, which can lead to strain on lower back muscles.
Another mistake is not engaging core muscles, which provide stability during each repetition.
Focus on maintaining proper alignment throughout every movement while engaging core muscles effectively.