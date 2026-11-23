Wall sits: How long should you hold the position?
What's the story
Wall sits are a simple yet effective exercise for building endurance. The exercise targets the muscles in your legs and core, making it a great choice for anyone looking to improve their stamina and strength. All you need is a wall and your body weight, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of fitness level. Here are some insights into the benefits and techniques of wall sits.
Technique
Proper technique for maximum benefit
To perform a wall sit, start by standing with your back against a wall.
Slowly slide down until your knees are at a right angle, like sitting in an invisible chair.
Keep your feet shoulder-width apart, and ensure your knees don't extend past your toes.
Hold this position while engaging your core muscles to maintain balance and stability.
Frequency
Frequency and duration recommendations
For beginners, aim to hold a wall sit for 20 to 30 seconds per session.
As you build endurance, gradually increase the duration by 10 seconds every week.
Aim for two to three sessions per week initially, then increase the frequency as you become more comfortable with the exercise.
Variations
Variations to challenge yourself
Once you have mastered the basic wall sit, try variations to up the ante.
One option is to perform single-leg wall sits by lifting one leg off the ground while maintaining balance against the wall.
Another variation involves holding weights in each hand, or adding arm movements like punches or overhead presses, to engage more muscle groups.
Benefits
Benefits beyond physical endurance
Apart from enhancing physical endurance, wall sits also improve mental toughness, as they require you to withstand discomfort for longer periods of time.
This exercise also improves posture by strengthening back muscles and promoting better alignment when done regularly over time.