How to do wall-sits the right way
What's the story
Wall-sits are a simple yet effective exercise to improve lower body endurance. The exercise involves maintaining a seated position against a wall, working the muscles of the thighs, hips, and calves. This static exercise can be done anywhere, requiring no equipment. By incorporating wall-sits into your routine, you can improve muscle strength and endurance over time. Here's how to do it right.
#1
Proper form is key
Maintaining proper form is crucial for getting the most out of wall-sits and avoiding injuries.
Stand with your back against a wall, and slide down until your knees are at a right angle.
Make sure your feet are shoulder-width apart and directly under your knees.
Keep your back flat against the wall, and engage your core muscles to maintain stability.
#2
Start with short durations
If you are a beginner, start with short durations of 20 to 30 seconds per session.
As you get comfortable, gradually increase the time by 10 seconds every few days.
This progressive approach helps build endurance without straining your muscles too much at once.
#3
Incorporate variations
To keep things interesting and challenge different muscle groups, try variations of the basic wall-sit.
You can add calf raises by lifting your heels off the ground while holding the position, or extend one leg out in front of you for added difficulty.
These variations not only make the exercise more challenging, but also engage more muscles.
#4
Consistency is essential
Like any other exercise, consistency is key to improving endurance through wall-sits.
Aim to do them at least three times a week as part of your regular workout routine.
Track your progress by noting how long you can hold each session, and gradually increase it over time as you get stronger.