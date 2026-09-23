Walnuts v/s almonds: Which is better for your brain?

Walnuts are famous for their high omega-3 fatty acid content, especially alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

Omega-3s are essential for brain health, as they contribute to the formation of neuronal membranes and reduce inflammation.

Regular consumption of walnuts has been linked to improved cognitive function, and a lower risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

Adding walnuts to your diet can be a smart move if you're eyeing better brain health.