Pixie haircuts: 5 styles that are trending now
What's the story
The pixie haircut has always been a symbol of boldness and style, but in 2023, it is making a comeback with a modern twist. Celebrities are leading the way with innovative takes on this classic cut, adding fresh elements that appeal to both the young and the old. From textured layers to vibrant colors, these styles are redefining what a pixie can be. Here is how you can embrace this trend.
#1
Textured pixie with bangs
Adding bangs to a textured pixie can add depth and dimension to the look.
This style works well for those with fine hair, as it creates an illusion of volume.
The bangs can be styled straight or swept to the side, depending on personal preference.
Celebrities have been spotted sporting this look, making it versatile for different face shapes.
#2
Asymmetrical pixie cut
The asymmetrical pixie cut adds an edgy twist by having one side longer than the other. This bold choice is perfect for those looking to make a statement with their hairstyle.
It offers a modern take on traditional pixies and can be customized with various lengths and textures.
Celebrities often pair this style with bold makeup or accessories to enhance its impact.
#3
Pixie with undercut
An undercut adds an element of surprise to a pixie haircut by shaving or closely trimming part of the head.
This contrast between short and long hair creates visual interest, and it allows for creative styling options.
Many celebrities opt for this style when they want something unique yet manageable.
#4
Curly textured pixie
For those blessed with natural curls or waves, embracing them in a pixie haircut can be liberating.
A curly, textured pixie highlights your hair's natural pattern while keeping it chic and easy to maintain.
Celebrities often use styling products that enhance curl definition without adding too much weight, making this look both stylish and practical.
#5
Vibrant colored pixies
Adding vibrant colors like blue, pink, or green can take any pixie cut to the next level.
These bold hues are perfect for people who want their hair to reflect their personality, without compromising on style.
Celebrities frequently experiment with these colors, either as highlights or full coverage, giving endless possibilities for customization.