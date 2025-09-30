Want toned calves? Do these exercises

Strengthening calf muscles is important for improving balance, stability, and overall leg strength. The calves, which consist of the gastrocnemius and soleus muscles, play a key role in activities like walking, running, and jumping. By adding certain exercises to your routine, you can strengthen these muscles effectively. Here are five exercises that target the calf muscles, helping you achieve better muscle tone and endurance.

Tip 1 Standing calf raises Standing calf raises are a basic exercise that targets the gastrocnemius muscle. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and slowly rise onto the balls of your feet, lifting your heels off the ground. Hold for a second before lowering back down. Repeat this movement for 10 to 15 reps. You can use a step or platform to increase the range of motion and intensity.

Tip 2 Seated calf raises Seated calf raises focus on the soleus muscle. Sit on a chair or bench with your feet flat on the floor and place a weight across your knees. Lift your heels off the ground while keeping your toes planted, then lower them back down slowly. Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

Tip 3 Jump rope drills Jump rope drills are an excellent way to work both calf muscles while improving cardiovascular fitness. Start by jumping rope at a moderate pace for one minute, focusing on using only your ankles to lift off the ground. Gradually increase the duration as you get more comfortable with this exercise.

Tip 4 Box jumps Box jumps are a great way to build explosive power in your calves. Stand in front of a sturdy box or platform at knee height. Bend slightly at the knees before jumping onto it with both feet simultaneously. Land softly with slightly bent knees before stepping back down carefully.