Love water chestnuts? Try these 5 easy recipes
What's the story
Water chestnuts are a versatile and crunchy ingredient that can elevate a variety of dishes. Famous for their crisp texture and mildly sweet flavor, these tubers are a staple in many Asian cuisines. They can be used in both savory and sweet recipes, making them an exciting addition to your culinary repertoire. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the unique qualities of water chestnuts.
Dish 1
Stir-fried water chestnuts with vegetables
Stir-fried water chestnuts with vegetables is a quick and healthy dish. Just slice the water chestnuts and toss them with bell peppers, carrots, and snow peas in a hot wok. Add soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for flavor. The result is a colorful stir-fry that retains the crunchiness of the water chestnuts while absorbing the flavors of the other vegetables.
Dish 2
Water chestnut pancakes
Water chestnut pancakes make for a delightful snack or appetizer. Simply grate the water chestnuts and mix them with rice flour, green onions, and sesame seeds. Pan-fry small portions of this mixture until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them perfect for dipping into soy sauce or chili paste.
Dish 3
Sweet water chestnut pudding
For those who love desserts, sweet water chestnut pudding is an interesting option. Blend cooked water chestnuts with coconut milk and sugar until smooth. Pour this mixture into molds and let it set in the refrigerator until firm. The pudding has a creamy texture with subtle sweetness from the coconut milk and natural flavor of the water chestnuts.
Dish 4
Water chestnut salad with sesame dressing
A refreshing salad can be made by combining sliced water chestnuts with cucumber slices and cherry tomatoes. Drizzle with sesame dressing made from sesame oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, honey or maple syrup for sweetness if desired; toss gently before serving chilled as part of any meal or as an appetizer alone.
Dish 5
Crispy water chestnut fritters
Crispy fritters made with grated raw or cooked pieces, mixed well with chickpea flour and lightly seasoned with spices like cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, salt, and pepper, and then deep-fried until golden brown, are absolutely delicious. They pair well with mint chutney, tamarind sauce, yogurt dip, or any other condiment of choice.