A refreshing salad can be made by combining sliced water chestnuts with cucumber slices and cherry tomatoes

Love water chestnuts? Try these 5 easy recipes

By Vinita Jain 12:28 pm Jul 10, 202612:28 pm

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Water chestnuts are a versatile and crunchy ingredient that can elevate a variety of dishes. Famous for their crisp texture and mildly sweet flavor, these tubers are a staple in many Asian cuisines. They can be used in both savory and sweet recipes, making them an exciting addition to your culinary repertoire. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the unique qualities of water chestnuts.