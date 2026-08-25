Water tai chi: A soothing workout for body and mind
What's the story
Water tai chi is a gentle exercise that combines the principles of tai chi with the resistance and buoyancy of water. This practice is becoming increasingly popular for its numerous health benefits, especially for those looking for low-impact exercises. By performing tai chi movements in water, practitioners can enhance their physical and mental well-being. Here are five health benefits of water tai chi that make it a unique exercise.
#1
Improves balance and coordination
Practicing water tai chi can greatly improve your balance and coordination.
The resistance of water forces you to engage your core muscles more effectively, which helps stabilize your body.
This is particularly beneficial for older adults, who are at a higher risk of falls.
The slow, deliberate movements of tai chi also enhance your proprioception, or awareness of body position in space.
#2
Reduces stress and anxiety
Water tai chi is an excellent way to relax and de-stress.
The rhythmic movements and deep breathing techniques used in this practice promote relaxation responses in the body.
Being in water further adds to the calming effect by reducing tension on joints and muscles.
Regular practice can help lower cortisol levels and improve overall mood.
#3
Enhances flexibility and mobility
The gentle stretching involved in water tai chi helps improve flexibility over time.
The buoyancy of water allows for a wider range of motion without putting too much strain on the joints.
This makes it ideal for people with arthritis or other joint-related issues who need to maintain mobility without discomfort.
#4
Boosts cardiovascular health
Engaging in water tai chi regularly can contribute to better cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate moderately during practice sessions.
The continuous movement through different poses ensures that blood circulation improves while keeping stress on the heart low, compared to high-intensity workouts.
#5
Supports weight management
While not as calorie-burning as some other forms of exercise, water tai chi does contribute to weight management when practiced consistently as part of a balanced lifestyle.
It boosts metabolism by building lean muscle mass over time, thanks to its resistance training elements within each session's flow.