This leafy green is the superfood you need right now

Watercress, a peppery-flavored leafy green, is often overlooked in the superfood department. However, this humble aquatic plant packs a punch when it comes to nutrition. Rich in vitamins and minerals, watercress can be a great addition to your diet. Here are five surprising health benefits of watercress that you may not know about.

#1 Boosts bone health Watercress is also rich in calcium and vitamin K, both of which are essential for keeping bones healthy. Calcium is essential for bone strength, while vitamin K helps in the process of bone mineralization. Including watercress in your diet can help keep your bones strong and prevent age-related conditions such as osteoporosis.

#2 Supports eye health The antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which are important for eye health, are present in abundance in watercress. These nutrients protect the eyes from harmful light exposure and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration. Eating watercress regularly can help keep your vision sharp as you age.

Advertisement

#3 Aids digestion Watercress is also a great source of fiber, which is essential for keeping your digestive system healthy. Fiber helps keep bowel movements regular and prevents constipation. It also promotes a healthy gut by feeding good bacteria. Adding watercress to your meals can improve digestion and gut health.

Advertisement

#4 Enhances skin health The high vitamin C content in watercress makes it great for skin health. Vitamin C is essential for collagen production, which is necessary for keeping skin firm and elastic. It also protects the skin from damage caused by free radicals and environmental factors. Eating watercress can promote healthier, more radiant skin.