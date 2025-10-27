Beyond the slice: 5 surprising ways to cook with watermelon

Watermelon is a versatile fruit that can be used in a variety of dishes to add a refreshing twist. From salads to desserts, watermelon can be used in so many ways to amp up the flavor and nutrition of your meals. Here are five creative ways to use watermelon in your cooking, giving you new ideas to enjoy this juicy fruit.

Tip 1 Watermelon salad with feta cheese Combining watermelon with feta cheese makes for a delicious salad that is both sweet and savory. Start by cubing fresh watermelon and tossing it with crumbled feta cheese. Add some mint leaves for an extra burst of flavor. Drizzle with olive oil and a splash of balsamic vinegar for dressing. This salad is perfect as a light appetizer or side dish during summer gatherings.

Tip 2 Grilled watermelon slices Grilling watermelon brings out its natural sweetness while adding a smoky flavor. Slice the watermelon into thick wedges and grill them on medium heat until grill marks appear on both sides. Serve as an accompaniment to main dishes or top them with yogurt and honey for a unique dessert option.

Tip 3 Watermelon smoothie delight A refreshing watermelon smoothie makes for an ideal drink on hot days. Blend chunks of seedless watermelon with ice cubes, a splash of lime juice, and mint leaves until smooth. You can also add yogurt or coconut milk for creaminess, if you want. This smoothie is hydrating and packed with vitamins.

Tip 4 Watermelon sorbet treat Watermelon sorbet is an easy-to-make frozen treat that requires just three ingredients: ripe watermelon, sugar, and lemon juice. Puree the ingredients together until smooth, then freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker or a shallow dish until firm. Scoop out servings as needed for a refreshing dessert option without any dairy.