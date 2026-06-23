Grow fresh watermelon radishes in your garden

Tip 1

Choosing the right location

Selecting an appropriate location is key to growing watermelon radishes. They need full sun, so choose a spot that gets at least six hours of sunlight every day. The soil should be well-drained and rich in organic matter. If your soil isn't up to the mark, you can improve it by adding compost or well-rotted manure. This will ensure that the radishes get the nutrients they need to grow well.