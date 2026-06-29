Pickling watermelon rind is an excellent way to preserve it while adding a tangy twist

Make the most of watermelon rind with these tips

By Vinita Jain 10:19 pm Jun 29, 202610:19 pm

What's the story

Often overlooked, watermelon rind is a versatile ingredient that can be used in various culinary applications. While most people discard the rind, it actually offers a range of possibilities for creative cooking and preservation. From pickling to stir-frying, the rind can be transformed into delicious dishes that highlight its unique texture and flavor. Here are some innovative ways to use watermelon rind in your kitchen.