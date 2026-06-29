Make the most of watermelon rind with these tips
What's the story
Often overlooked, watermelon rind is a versatile ingredient that can be used in various culinary applications. While most people discard the rind, it actually offers a range of possibilities for creative cooking and preservation. From pickling to stir-frying, the rind can be transformed into delicious dishes that highlight its unique texture and flavor. Here are some innovative ways to use watermelon rind in your kitchen.
Tip 1
Pickling watermelon rind
Pickling watermelon rind is an excellent way to preserve it while adding a tangy twist. Simply peel off the outer green layer, cut the white part into strips, and immerse them in a mixture of vinegar, sugar, salt, and spices. Let it sit for a few days in the refrigerator, and you have a crunchy snack or condiment that goes well with sandwiches and salads.
Tip 2
Stir-frying for flavor
Another way to use watermelon rind is by stir-frying it with other vegetables. The white part of the rind has a mild flavor that absorbs spices well. Cut the rind into thin strips and sauté with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce for an easy side dish or addition to rice bowls. This method gives you a nutritious boost without wasting any part of the fruit.
Tip 3
Making watermelon rind candy
Watermelon rind candy is a sweet treat that uses the inner white part of the fruit. Boil peeled rinds in sugar syrup until they become translucent, then dry them out slightly. This candy-like preparation makes for an interesting dessert option or snack that showcases the natural sweetness of watermelon.
Tip 4
Using rind in smoothies
For those who love smoothies, adding small pieces of watermelon rind can amp up both nutrition and texture. The rind is rich in fiber and nutrients such as vitamins C and B6. Blend it with other fruits like bananas or berries for an energizing drink that gives you an extra dose of health benefits without changing the taste much.