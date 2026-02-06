How to use watermelon rind in cooking

Often discarded, watermelon rind is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of African vegetarian dishes. The rind is not just nutritious but also adds a unique texture and flavor to the dishes. By using watermelon rind, you can reduce food waste and explore new culinary horizons. Here are five African vegetarian dishes that creatively incorporate watermelon rind.

Jollof twist Watermelon rind Jollof rice Watermelon rind Jollof rice is a refreshing take on the classic West African dish. The rind is peeled and diced, and then cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices to create a flavorful base. The rice absorbs the rich flavors of the sauce, while the watermelon rind adds an unexpected crunch. This dish is perfect for those looking to try something new with traditional ingredients.

Stew delight Spicy watermelon rind stew Spicy watermelon rind stew is a hearty dish that combines the natural sweetness of the rind with bold spices like ginger, garlic, and chili peppers. The rinds are simmered until tender and then mixed with vegetables like carrots and bell peppers. This stew is ideal for anyone looking for warmth and comfort in their meal while enjoying an innovative use of watermelon rind.

Skewer sensation Grilled watermelon rind skewers Grilled watermelon rind skewers offer a smoky twist to this often-overlooked part of the fruit. The rinds are marinated in a blend of herbs and spices before being threaded onto skewers with other vegetables such as zucchini or mushrooms. Grilling brings out the natural flavors while adding depth through charred notes—a perfect appetizer or side dish for any gathering.

Salad Fusion Watermelon rind salad medley A refreshing salad medley featuring watermelon rinds brings together fresh greens like spinach or arugula with diced rinds tossed in citrus dressing made from lemon juice or lime juice mixed together with olive oil, drizzled over top just before serving time arrives. This combination creates an invigorating experience sure to please palates everywhere around Africa today.