These waterfalls in Chhattisgarh are a must-visit
What's the story
Chhattisgarh, a state in central India, is home to some of the most beautiful and unexplored waterfalls. If you are a nature lover, you would love to explore these hidden gems. From cascading waters to lush green surroundings, these waterfalls are a treat for the eyes and a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here are four must-visit waterfalls in Chhattisgarh.
#1
Chitrakote Falls: India's Niagara
Chitrakote Falls is popularly known as India's Niagara Falls because of its majestic width and beauty.
Located on the Indravati River, it is best visited during the monsoon when the water flows in full force.
The waterfall is about 30 meters high and offers a breathtaking view from the top.
One can also enjoy boat rides at the base of the falls for an adventurous experience.
#2
Tirathgarh Falls: A serene retreat
Tirathgarh Falls is a serene retreat tucked away in Kanger Valley National Park.
The waterfall is surrounded by dense forests, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers to relax and unwind.
The falls cascade down in multiple tiers, creating a picturesque setting for photography enthusiasts.
Visitors can also take short treks around the area to explore its rich biodiversity.
#3
Dongargarh Falls: A hidden gem
Dongargarh Falls is another hidden gem in Chhattisgarh that remains relatively unexplored by tourists.
Situated near Dongargarh town, this waterfall offers a peaceful environment away from the crowd.
The falls flow through rocky terrain, creating natural pools where visitors can enjoy a refreshing dip during summers.
The surrounding hills provide panoramic views of the landscape.
#5
Amrit Dhara Waterfall: Spiritual vibes
Amrit Dhara Waterfall is located near Raipur city, making it easily accessible for day trips or weekend getaways from urban areas.
It is ideal for those looking for tranquility amidst nature's bounty.
The place is away from the noise pollution of cities like Raipur, Bhilai, and others. It is just a few kilometers away, making it a perfect spot for peace seekers.