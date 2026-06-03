Exploring Western Australia? Start with these beaches

Western Australia is home to some of the most pristine and secluded beaches. These hidden gems offer a perfect escape from the crowded tourist spots. With crystal clear waters and untouched landscapes, these beaches are ideal for those looking for peace and natural beauty. From the dramatic cliffs to the soft sands, each beach has its own unique charm that will leave you mesmerized.

#1 Explore the beauty of Lucky Bay Lucky Bay is famous for its white sand and turquoise waters. Situated in Cape Le Grand National Park, this beach is perfect for swimming and sunbathing. The bay is also home to friendly kangaroos that often lounge on the beach, adding to its charm. The clear waters make it perfect for snorkeling, giving you a glimpse of the vibrant marine life.

#2 Discover the serenity of Thistle Cove Thistle Cove is a secluded paradise, accessible via a short hike from the nearby Frenchman Peak. The cove is surrounded by granite formations that add to its natural beauty. The calm waters are perfect for swimming or just relaxing on the beach. Being less frequented by tourists, you can enjoy some peace here.

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#3 Experience the rugged beauty of Green Pool Green Pool in Denmark is famous for its stunning rock formations and crystal-clear waters. The pool is protected from ocean waves by large granite boulders, making it an ideal swimming spot. The surrounding area is rich in biodiversity, with plenty of walking trails to explore nearby forests and coastal cliffs.

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