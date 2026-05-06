Western Australia's stunning botanical gardens: A list

Western Australia is home to some of the most stunning botanical gardens, which are perfect for nature lovers. These gardens not only showcase the region's unique flora but also provide a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. From native plants to exotic species, each garden has something unique to offer. Here are the best botanical gardens in Western Australia that you must visit for an unforgettable experience.

#1 Kings Park and Botanic Garden Located in Perth, Kings Park and Botanic Garden is one of the largest inner-city parks in the world. Spanning over 400 hectares, it features a vast collection of more than 3,000 species of Western Australian flora. The park also offers stunning views of the Swan River and Perth skyline. Visitors can explore walking trails, themed gardens, and educational displays that highlight the importance of native plants.

#2 Araluen Botanic Park Situated in the picturesque Roleystone Hills, Araluen Botanic Park is famous for its seasonal flower displays and diverse plant collections. Spread over 59 hectares, it features more than 1,000 species from Australia and around the world. The park is particularly famous for its tulip festival every spring, when thousands of tulips bloom across its grounds.

Advertisement

#3 Perth Zoo's Australian garden While primarily known as a wildlife conservation facility, Perth Zoo also has an Australian Garden that focuses on native plant species found across different ecosystems in Australia. This garden gives visitors an opportunity to learn about indigenous flora while observing animals in naturalistic habitats nearby.

Advertisement