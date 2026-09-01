Hollow body hold: A simple core exercise to try
What's the story
The hollow body hold is a basic yet effective exercise to improve core strength. It involves lying on your back and lifting your arms and legs off the ground, creating a hollow position with your body. This move targets the abdominal muscles, improves stability, and enhances overall body control. It's a favorite among fitness enthusiasts for its simplicity and effectiveness in building core endurance.
Technique
Proper technique for maximum benefit
To perform the hollow body hold correctly, start by lying flat on your back.
Engage your core by pulling your belly button towards the floor.
Lift your arms overhead and legs straight up so they form a straight line with your torso.
Keep your lower back pressed into the ground to avoid strain, and hold this position while maintaining steady breathing.
Mistakes
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is letting the lower back arch away from the floor, which can lead to injury.
Another is holding the breath instead of breathing steadily throughout the exercise.
Also, some may not lift their legs high enough or keep their arms too close to their body, reducing effectiveness.
Progression
Progression techniques for beginners
Beginners can start with bent knees instead of straight legs until they build enough strength for full extension.
Gradually increasing hold time from 10 seconds to 30 seconds over several weeks can also help improve endurance without overwhelming new practitioners.
Routine
Incorporating into your routine
Integrating hollow body holds into regular workouts enhances core training routines significantly.
Aim for three sets per session, with each set lasting between 20 and 30 seconds.
This consistent practice leads to noticeable improvements in stability and control over time.
It ensures a balanced approach to core strengthening exercises.