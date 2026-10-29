Calisthenics 101: 5 moves for strength and flexibility
What's the story
Calisthenics is a form of exercise that uses bodyweight to build strength, flexibility, and endurance. It requires no equipment and can be performed anywhere, making it accessible to everyone. For beginners, mastering basic movements is key to developing a strong foundation. These exercises target multiple muscle groups and improve overall fitness. Here are five essential calisthenics moves every beginner should focus on to enhance their strength and flexibility.
Tip 1
Push-ups for upper body strength
Push-ups are a classic exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps. They also engage the core muscles, giving you a full upper body workout.
To do a proper push-up, start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.
Lower your body until your chest almost touches the ground, then push back up to the starting position.
Beginners can start with knee push-ups if necessary.
Tip 2
Squats for lower body power
Squats are essential for building lower body strength, as they work the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and lower your body as if sitting back into an invisible chair while keeping your back straight and chest up.
Go as low as possible without compromising form before returning to the standing position.
Start with three sets of 10 repetitions.
Tip 3
Planks for core stability
Planks are excellent for building core stability and strength without any movement.
Start by lying face down on the floor and lifting your body with forearms and toes touching the ground.
Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels while engaging your abdominal muscles throughout the duration of the hold.
Start with 20 seconds per set, and gradually increase the time as you get stronger.
Tip 4
Lunges for balance and coordination
Lunges improve balance, coordination, and lower body strength by working multiple muscle groups at once.
Start by standing upright with feet together, then step forward with one leg into a lunge position where both knees bend at 90-degree angles.
Push back through the front heel to return upright, and alternate legs after each repetition.
Aim for three sets of eight lunges per leg initially.
Tip 5
Burpees for full-body conditioning
Burpees are a great way to condition the entire body and improve cardiovascular fitness levels.
Start by standing tall, then squat down, placing your hands on the ground in front of you.
Jump your feet back into a plank position, perform one push-up, jump your feet forward, and explosively jump up, reaching your arms overhead.
Repeat this sequence eight to 10 times per set, depending on your ability.