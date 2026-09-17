Puran poli: The sweet stuffed flatbread worth trying
What's the story
Puran poli is a traditional Indian flatbread filled with a sweet mixture of lentils and jaggery. It is loved for its soft texture, rich flavor, and comforting sweetness. The dish is made with a wheat flour dough and a filling of cooked lentils, jaggery, and spices. It is usually served hot with ghee or butter. Different regions also have their own versions of this classic Indian dish.
Ingredients
Ingredients and preparation
To make puran poli, you need wheat flour, chana dal (split Bengal gram), jaggery, turmeric powder, cardamom powder, and ghee or butter.
The dough is kneaded with water until soft.
The chana dal is cooked until soft and then mashed with jaggery and spices to make the filling.
Cooking
Cooking techniques
The preparation involves rolling out the dough into small discs and placing the filling in the center before folding it over like a pouch.
The stuffed dough is then rolled out again into flatbreads.
They are cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides, with ghee or butter brushed over them.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits
Puran poli is not just delicious but also nutritious.
The dish is rich in protein, thanks to the lentils, carbohydrates from the wheat flour, and essential minerals like iron from the jaggery.
It gives you the energy you need to kickstart your day while also satisfying your sweet cravings.
This makes puran poli a wholesome meal option that combines taste with health benefits.
Variations
Variations across regions
Different regions of India have their own versions of puran poli, depending on local ingredients and preferences.
Some may add coconut or poppy seeds to the filling for added texture, or flavor variations like khoya-based stuffings instead of traditional ones.