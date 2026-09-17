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Home / News / Lifestyle News / Puran poli: The sweet stuffed flatbread worth trying
Puran poli: The sweet stuffed flatbread worth trying
Different regions of India have their own versions of puran poli

Puran poli: The sweet stuffed flatbread worth trying

By Vinita Jain
Sep 17, 2026
02:52 pm
What's the story

Puran poli is a traditional Indian flatbread filled with a sweet mixture of lentils and jaggery. It is loved for its soft texture, rich flavor, and comforting sweetness. The dish is made with a wheat flour dough and a filling of cooked lentils, jaggery, and spices. It is usually served hot with ghee or butter. Different regions also have their own versions of this classic Indian dish.

Ingredients

Ingredients and preparation

To make puran poli, you need wheat flour, chana dal (split Bengal gram), jaggery, turmeric powder, cardamom powder, and ghee or butter.

The dough is kneaded with water until soft.

The chana dal is cooked until soft and then mashed with jaggery and spices to make the filling.

Cooking

Cooking techniques

The preparation involves rolling out the dough into small discs and placing the filling in the center before folding it over like a pouch.

The stuffed dough is then rolled out again into flatbreads.

They are cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides, with ghee or butter brushed over them.

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Nutrition

Nutritional benefits

Puran poli is not just delicious but also nutritious.

The dish is rich in protein, thanks to the lentils, carbohydrates from the wheat flour, and essential minerals like iron from the jaggery.

It gives you the energy you need to kickstart your day while also satisfying your sweet cravings.

This makes puran poli a wholesome meal option that combines taste with health benefits.

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Variations

Variations across regions

Different regions of India have their own versions of puran poli, depending on local ingredients and preferences.

Some may add coconut or poppy seeds to the filling for added texture, or flavor variations like khoya-based stuffings instead of traditional ones.

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