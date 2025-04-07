Eat right in midlife, feel awesome at 70: Study says
What's the story
A recent study published in Nature Medicine has unveiled a strong connection between diet and healthy aging.
The research, led by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, followed over 100,000 Americans in their 40s, 50s, and 60s for nearly three decades.
The findings indicate that a nutritious diet in midlife is strongly associated with staying in good health at age 70.
Research approach
Study methodology and healthy aging definition
The study used a longitudinal observational method, where participants recorded their food intake over time.
They reported their consumption of over 130 different foods, which was then compared to eight types of healthy diets and unhealthy ultra-processed food.
The researchers defined "healthy aging" as reaching the age of 70 without chronic diseases such as diabetes or heart disease, and free from cognitive, physical or mental health issues.
Diet impact
Healthy diets associated with increased chances of healthy aging
The study found that only about 9.3% of participants achieved "healthy aging."
Those who adhered more closely to one of the eight healthy diets had a higher chance of aging healthily.
Specifically, increased intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes unsaturated fats and low-fat dairy products was linked with greater odds for healthy aging.
Conversely, high consumption levels of trans fats and sodium were associated with lower odds for healthy aging.
Diet types
Eight healthy diets examined in the study
The study didn't ask participants to identify with a particular diet. Rather, it correlated their long-term adherence to healthy dietary patterns.
The eight diets included were Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI), Alternative Mediterranean Index (aMED), Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH), Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND), healthful plant-based diet (hPDI), Planetary Health Diet Index (PHDI), empirically inflammatory dietary pattern (EDIP) and empirical dietary index for hyperinsulinemia (EDIH).
Nutrition advice
Healthy eating is crucial for aging well
These findings highlight the importance of viewing a nutritious diet as a key part of healthy aging.
When making food choices, it's best to focus on whole, minimally processed options like leafy greens, fresh fruits, and whole grains.
Research consistently shows the benefits of including nuts and legumes, such as beans and lentils, in your daily meals.
Accessibility
Why access to nutritious food matters
In many areas, ultraprocessed foods are more affordable and accessible than fresh produce.
Studies like this highlight the need to improve access to nutritious food, as better diets can reduce chronic diseases, support a healthier workforce, and lower healthcare costs.
Policymakers should recognize food's crucial role in long-term well-being and create environments that promote healthy eating.