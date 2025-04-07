What's the story

Cinnamon rolls, with their sweet and spicy flavor, have a long-standing history that dates back to Scandinavia.

The delectable pastries originated in Sweden, where they're known as kanelbulle.

Over the years, cinnamon rolls have crossed borders and ended up in cafes globally.

Their journey from traditional Scandinavian kitchens to contemporary coffee shops speaks volumes of their universal charm and lasting popularity.