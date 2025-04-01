What's the story

Manipur, a beautiful state in northeastern India, serves a plethora of unique breakfast dishes that showcase its rich culture.

These traditional meals are not just delicious but also give you a glimpse into the local lifestyle and culinary practices.

From rice-based dishes to flavorful curries, Manipur's breakfast options are diverse and satisfying.

Here are five breakfast delights from Manipur you should try for an authentic taste of this vibrant region.