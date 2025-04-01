5 traditional Manipuri breakfast dishes you can't miss
What's the story
Manipur, a beautiful state in northeastern India, serves a plethora of unique breakfast dishes that showcase its rich culture.
These traditional meals are not just delicious but also give you a glimpse into the local lifestyle and culinary practices.
From rice-based dishes to flavorful curries, Manipur's breakfast options are diverse and satisfying.
Here are five breakfast delights from Manipur you should try for an authentic taste of this vibrant region.
Sweet treat
Chak-hao kheer
Chak-hao kheer, a sweet dish made from Manipur's native black rice, is a dessert-like breakfast item.
The rice is cooked with milk and sugar until it reaches a creamy consistency.
The black rice lends the kheer its signature purple color and nutty taste.
Usually garnished with nuts or dried fruits, chak-hao kheer is as nutritious as it is visually appealing.
Spicy mash
Eromba
Eromba is a staple Manipuri delicacy that consists of boiling vegetables, mashing them with fermented fish sauce, and mixing in chili peppers.
Traditionally served as a side to meals, it can also be devoured as a spicy breakfast when mixed with steamed rice or bread.
The medley of flavors in eromba offers a taste unlike any other, highlighting Manipur's bold culinary traditions.
Fresh crunch
Singju salad
Singju salad is a refreshing combination of finely chopped vegetables like cabbage, lotus stem, and banana flower tossed with roasted chickpea flour and a spicy dressing.
This salad serves a crunchy texture along with tangy flavors, making an ideal light breakfast choice for those looking for something healthy yet flavorful.
Traditional bread
Tan ngang bread
Tan ngang bread is a flatbread that is a staple in every Manipuri household's breakfast menu.
Prepared out of wheat flour dough rolled out thinly and cooked on hot griddles until golden brown from both sides,
Tan ngang has soft layers inside while being crisp outside—ideal for dipping into curries or simply relishing with tea.
Potato delight
Alu kangmet
Alu kangmet largely comprises mashed potatoes mixed with mustard oil, along with salt and green chilies to taste according to how spicy you want it. (Whether you're having this dish at any point of the day, especially in the mornings when you need an energy boost the most!).