You must try these snacks in Lesotho
What's the story
Lesotho, a tiny landlocked nation in Southern Africa, has a rich culinary tradition. Among its many offerings, the traditional snacks of Lesotho stand out, giving a taste of the country's culture and history. These snacks are not only delicious but also provide insight into the daily lives and traditions of the Basotho people. Exploring these treats can be an exciting journey for anyone interested in African cuisine.
Snack 1
Maize-based delights
Maize is a staple in Lesotho's diet, forming the basis of many traditional snacks. One popular snack is called makoenya, which are fried maize cakes often enjoyed as breakfast or a light meal. Another maize-based treat is thotlo, a type of porridge made from ground maize that can be sweetened with sugar or honey. These snacks highlight the importance of maize in Basotho culture.
Snack 2
Nutty treats
Nuts also feature prominently in Basotho snacking habits, with peanuts being particularly popular. Pelepe, roasted peanuts, make for a crunchy snack that can be enjoyed on its own or added to other dishes for extra flavor and texture. Another nut-based snack is mofolo, which consists of groundnuts mixed with sugar to form small, sweet clusters.
Snack 3
Sweet indulgences
For those with a sweet tooth, Lesotho has a number of traditional sweet snacks. One such treat is sesotho, a sweet made from boiled sugar syrup mixed with flour and shaped into small balls. Another sweet option is matsela, which consists of dried fruits like apricots or peaches preserved in syrup for an added burst of sweetness.
Snack 4
Savory options
Savory snacks are also an important part of Basotho cuisine, with matsotso, a type of breadstick flavored with herbs or spices, being particularly popular. These breadsticks make for an ideal companion to soups or stews, adding a crunchy element to your meal. They are a favorite among locals and give you a taste of traditional Basotho flavors.