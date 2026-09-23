Exploring Dutch food? Don't miss kaasstengels
What's the story
Kaasstengels, the iconic Dutch cheese sticks, are a must-try when visiting the Netherlands. These crunchy, cheesy delights are a staple in Dutch bakeries and grocery stores. With their crisp exterior and rich cheese flavor, they are perfect for snacking or as an accompaniment to meals. Whether you are a cheese lover or just looking for an authentic Dutch experience, tasting kaasstengels is a must.
#1
Origin and popularity of kaasstengels
Kaasstengels originated from the Netherlands' love for cheese and simple snacks.
They are made by mixing cheese with dough and baking it to a crisp.
The treat is popular among locals, as well as tourists, because of its simplicity and flavor.
You will find them in most bakeries across the country, each with its own take on the classic recipe.
#2
Varieties available in Dutch bakeries
While traditional kaasstengels are made with gouda or edam cheese, many bakeries have their own versions with different cheeses or spices.
Some may even offer variations with herbs or seeds for added flavor.
This variety allows you to try different tastes while enjoying this classic snack.
Tip 1
How to enjoy kaasstengels best
Kaasstengels can be enjoyed on their own as a snack, or served alongside soups and salads for added texture and flavor contrast.
Pairing them with mustard or dipping sauces can enhance their taste even further.
For those who love experimenting, try adding them into sandwiches for an extra cheesy crunch.
Tip 2
Where to find authentic kaasstengels
To find authentic kaasstengels during your visit to the Netherlands, head to local bakeries instead of touristy spots where they might be mass-produced without care for quality ingredients or traditional methods of preparation.
Look out for places that have been around for years, as they are more likely to serve authentic versions made from scratch using quality ingredients every day.