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For gardeners: Where to shop for exotic seeds in Africa

By Simran Jeet 03:20 pm Jun 15, 202603:20 pm

What's the story

African seeds are becoming increasingly popular among gardening enthusiasts across the globe, thanks to their unique characteristics and adaptability. These seeds can be found in various local markets across Africa, each offering a distinct selection of native plants. Exploring these markets can be an exciting adventure for anyone looking to expand their gardening collection with rare and exotic seeds. Here are some of the best places to find African seeds in local markets.