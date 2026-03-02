Love pav bhaji? These Mumbai spots serve the tastiest

A humble yet delicious street food, pav bhaji is a must-try in Mumbai . The combination of spicy vegetable mash and soft bread rolls is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The dish is available at many stalls across the city, each offering its own twist on the classic recipe. Here are some of the best places to savor this iconic Mumbai delicacy.

#1 Iconic Anand Stall Anand Stall, located near Mithibai College, is famous for its delicious bhaji pav. The stall is always crowded with students and locals who love the spicy bhaji and buttery pav combination. The stall serves its bhaji with a side of fried green chilies and onions, making it even tastier. The reasonable price makes it a favorite among budget-conscious foodies.

#2 Aaram Vada Pav Aaram Vada Pav, located close to CST Station, is a must-visit for anyone craving authentic Mumbai street food. Famous for its bhaji pav, the place draws in crowds with its perfectly spiced bhaji and soft pav. The stall also serves chutneys that add an extra layer of flavor to the dish. Its proximity to CST makes it a convenient stop for office-goers and tourists alike.

#3 Shivaji Park's Prakash Upahaar Kendra Prakash Upahaar Kendra at Shivaji Park is famous for its mouth-watering bhaji pav. The stall serves a unique blend of spices that makes its bhaji stand out from the rest. The pav is always fresh and generously buttered, making it a perfect combination with the spicy bhaji. This place is a hit among morning walkers and locals who love starting their day with this delicious dish.

#4 Juhu Beach's Sharma Pav Bhaji Sharma Pav Bhaji at Juhu Beach is famous for its flavorful offerings. The stall has been serving delicious pav bhaji for years, making it a favorite among beachgoers. The tangy taste of their special chutney makes their bhaji even more delicious. Sitting by the beach while enjoying this dish is an experience you won't forget.