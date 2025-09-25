For book lovers: Unique libraries across the globe

For book lovers, hidden libraries are a treasure trove of adventure and discovery. These secretive spots, often tucked away in the least expected places, give an opportunity to explore rare collections and unique architecture. Be it an ancient manuscript or a modern design, these libraries have something special for those willing to venture beyond the ordinary. Here's a look at some hidden gems around the world.

Spanish gem The Secret Library of El Escorial Located in Spain, El Escorial's library is famous for its collection of over 40,000 volumes. Built during the reign of King Philip II in the 16th century, it features a stunning Renaissance design with frescoes and ornate woodwork. The library is home to many priceless manuscripts and historical documents, making it a must-visit for history buffs and bibliophiles alike.

Czech treasure The Strahov Monastery Library The Strahov Monastery Library in Prague is one of the oldest libraries in the world. Established in 1143, it features two stunning halls: the Philosophical Hall and the Theological Hall. The halls are decorated with beautiful Baroque architecture and house thousands of volumes on various subjects. The library's collection includes works from medieval times to modern era, making it a fascinating place for research and exploration.

Irish wonder Trinity College Library Long Room Trinity College's Long Room in Dublin is famous for its breathtaking architecture and vast collection of over 200,000 books. The Long Room is a part of the Old Library at Trinity College Dublin, which was founded in 1592. The room's barrel-vaulted ceiling and towering shelves lined with ancient texts make it a sight to behold. It also houses artifacts like Brian Boru's harp, making it an important cultural site.