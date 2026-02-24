Love jalebi? These places serve the tastiest ones in India

Jalebi, a popular Indian sweet, is loved for its crispy texture and sugary syrup. The spiral-shaped dessert is a must-have in every celebration and a favorite street food. From North to South, every region has its own unique taste and preparation style. Here are five iconic Indian places where you can relish the best jalebi, each offering a unique twist to this classic sweet.

#1 Delhi's Chandni Chowk delight Chandni Chowk in Delhi is famous for its bustling markets and delicious street food. Here, jalebi is usually served hot with rabri, a creamy dessert made of condensed milk. The combination of hot jalebi and cold rabri makes for an irresistible treat. Many shops in this area have been serving this delicacy for decades, making it a must-visit place for jalebi lovers.

#2 Jaipur's sweet legacy Jaipur is famous for its rich culture and delectable sweets. The city has its own version of jalebi, which is thicker than other places. Locals love to have it with milk or curd, which balances the sweetness of the dessert. The streets of Jaipur are dotted with many shops selling this traditional sweet, making it an integral part of the city's culinary heritage.

#3 Varanasi's festive flavors Varanasi, one of India's oldest cities, is also famous for its festive spirit and delectable street food. Here, jalebi is often made during festivals and special occasions. It is served with poori or kachori, which makes for a delicious combination of sweet and savory flavors. The narrow lanes of Varanasi are dotted with vendors selling fresh jalebi, making it an essential part of the city's food culture.

#4 Kolkata's unique twist Kolkata has its own unique take on jalebi by adding a hint of saffron to the syrup. This gives the dessert an aromatic touch that goes perfectly with its crispy texture. In Kolkata, jalebi is usually paired with other sweets like rasgulla or sandesh, making it a part of the city's rich dessert culture.