Exploring the best street breakfasts across metros in India

India's vibrant street breakfasts are a window to the country's diverse culinary heritage. From the spicy vada pav of Mumbai to the sweet chole bhature of Delhi , every region has its own specialties. These breakfasts are not just delicious but also affordable, making them a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Exploring these street foods is an adventure that gives you a taste of India's rich culture and traditions.

Mumbai Specialty Mumbai's iconic vada pav Vada pav is often referred to as Mumbai's beloved street food breakfast. It comprises a spicy potato filling sandwiched between two slices of bread, served with chutneys and fried green chilies. Available at every corner of the city, it costs about ₹20-₹30 per serving. This dish is a go-to for anyone looking for a quick yet filling meal on the go.

Delhi delight Delhi's famous chole bhature Chole bhature is another popular breakfast option in Delhi. This dish consists of spicy chickpeas served with deep-fried bread called bhature. It is usually served with pickles and onions on the side. Priced between ₹50-₹100 per plate, it is a hearty meal that keeps you energized throughout the day.

Kolkata treat Kolkata's delicious kathi rolls Kathi rolls are a specialty of Kolkata's street food scene. These are wraps filled with marinated vegetables or paneer, rolled in paratha bread with sauces and chutneys. Available at stalls across the city, they cost around ₹40-₹70 each. Kathi rolls make for an easy-to-eat breakfast option that is both tasty and filling.

Chennai Classic Chennai's flavorful idli sambhar Idli sambhar is a staple breakfast dish in Chennai. Soft rice cakes (idlis) are served with a spicy lentil soup (sambhar) along with coconut chutney on the side. This combination is available at numerous street vendors across the city for about ₹30-₹50 per serving, making it an affordable option for those seeking traditional South Indian flavors.