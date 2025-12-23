Fond of water chestnut fritters? Here's where to find them

Water chestnut fritters are a popular street food snack in India, relished for their unique taste and crispy texture. Made from water chestnuts, these fritters are a favorite among those looking for something different. The preparation involves mixing water chestnuts with spices and deep-frying them to perfection. Here's a look at some of the best places across India where you can relish this delectable snack.

#1 Delhi's bustling streets In Delhi, water chestnut fritters can be found at various street food stalls. The Connaught Place area is famous for its vibrant food scene, where vendors serve these fritters hot and crispy. The blend of spices used in making them gives a unique flavor that goes well with chutneys and sauces available at the stalls.

#2 Mumbai's coastal flavors Mumbai's street food culture is famous for its variety, and water chestnut fritters are no exception. At Juhu Beach or Chowpatty, you can find vendors serving these delicious snacks with tangy chutneys. The coastal city gives a special twist to the traditional recipe by adding local spices that enhance the taste even more.

#3 Kolkata's spicy twist Kolkata has its own special version of water chestnut fritters, which are spicier than the rest of the country. The city is famous for its love of bold flavors, which is evident in its street food scene. Vendors here serve these fritters with fiery chutneys that complement their spicy kick, making them a must-try for anyone who loves bold flavors.

#4 Chennai's unique preparation In Chennai, water chestnut fritters have a unique preparation style that reflects the local culinary traditions. Vendors often add coconut flakes or curry leaves to the batter before frying them, giving an extra layer of flavor to this already delicious snack. Served hot with coconut chutney or sambar, they make for an irresistible treat on busy streets.