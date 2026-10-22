Where to go for a canopy walk in Africa
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the most stunning canopy walks, which let you explore the continent's rich biodiversity from a unique vantage point. These walks, which are usually found in national parks and reserves, give you a chance to walk among treetops, witnessing nature from above. From Ghana to Zambia, each location has its own charm and challenges for adventure lovers.
#1
Kakum National Park's famous canopy walkway
Kakum National Park in Ghana is famous for its canopy walkway, which is one of Africa's most popular.
The walkway stretches over 350 meters through the rainforest canopy, giving you a chance to see birds and butterflies up close.
The park is home to over 250 bird species and several primates, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers.
The walkway is safe, but thrilling, making it a must-visit for adventurers.
#2
Gambia's River Gambia National Park experience
River Gambia National Park also has a canopy walk that lets you explore the mangrove forests and savannahs of this area.
The park is famous for its population of red colobus monkeys, and other wildlife such as hippos and crocodiles.
The canopy walk gives you a chance to see these animals in their natural habitat while enjoying stunning views of the river.
#3
Zambia's South Luangwa National Park adventure
South Luangwa National Park in Zambia has a lesser-known, but equally fascinating, canopy walk experience.
This park is famous for its diverse wildlife, including elephants, leopards, and giraffes.
The canopy walk gives you a chance to see these animals from above while walking through the lush vegetation of the park.
It is an ideal spot for photographers looking to capture stunning images of African wildlife.
#4
Uganda's Mabira Forest Reserve exploration
Mabira Forest Reserve near Jinja in Uganda has an amazing canopy walk through one of East Africa's largest rainforests.
The reserve is home to over 300 bird species, including rare ones like the Great Blue Turaco.
You can also spot monkeys, such as red-tailed monkeys or grey-cheeked mangabeys, on this trail, making it an unforgettable experience for nature lovers.