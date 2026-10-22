Where to go for a canopy walk in Africa

Kakum National Park in Ghana is famous for its canopy walkway, which is one of Africa's most popular.

The walkway stretches over 350 meters through the rainforest canopy, giving you a chance to see birds and butterflies up close.

The park is home to over 250 bird species and several primates, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers.

The walkway is safe, but thrilling, making it a must-visit for adventurers.