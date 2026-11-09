Where to go for birdwatching in Africa

East Africa is famous for its rich biodiversity, especially in Kenya and Tanzania.

These countries are home to many national parks and reserves where birdwatchers can find rare species like the Shoebill and African Grey Parrot.

The Rift Valley lakes are particularly famous for their flamingo populations, drawing thousands of these colorful birds every year.

Birdwatchers can also spot over 500 species in places like Amboseli National Park.