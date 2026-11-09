Where to go for birdwatching in Africa
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the most diverse bird species in the world, making it a birdwatcher's paradise. From the savannas of East Africa to the wetlands of West Africa, each region offers a unique set of avian wonders. Here are some of the best places to spot rare birds across the continent, each promising an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts and researchers alike.
#1
East Africa's avian gems
East Africa is famous for its rich biodiversity, especially in Kenya and Tanzania.
These countries are home to many national parks and reserves where birdwatchers can find rare species like the Shoebill and African Grey Parrot.
The Rift Valley lakes are particularly famous for their flamingo populations, drawing thousands of these colorful birds every year.
Birdwatchers can also spot over 500 species in places like Amboseli National Park.
#2
West Africa's hidden treasures
West Africa has its own set of birdwatching opportunities, especially in Senegal and Gambia.
The Senegal River Delta is home to several migratory birds, including the Eurasian Oystercatcher.
Gambia's River Gambia National Park is famous for its diverse birdlife, including the rare Egyptian Plover.
The region's wetlands are ideal for spotting waterfowl and other shorebirds.
#3
Southern Africa's unique species
Southern Africa has some of the most unique birds, like the Cape Vulture and Knysna Turaco.
South Africa's Kruger National Park is home to over 500 species, including raptors such as the African Fish Eagle.
Namibia's Etosha National Park also attracts birdwatchers with its vast salt pans, which draw flocks of flamingos during the wet season.
#4
Northern Africa's desert dwellers
Northern Africa offers a unique birdwatching experience with its desert landscapes.
Morocco's Sahara Desert is home to several species adapted to arid conditions, such as the Barbary Partridge and Desert Sparrow.
Tunisia's Chott el Jerid salt flats attract migratory birds like the Lesser Flamingo during certain times of the year.
These regions offer a glimpse into how birds survive in extreme environments.