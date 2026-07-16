Top birdwatching spots in the Faroe Islands
What's the story
The Faroe Islands are a birdwatcher's paradise, with a plethora of unique bird species and breathtaking landscapes. The archipelago, located between Iceland and Norway, is home to more than 300 species of birds, including puffins and guillemots. The islands' rugged terrain and diverse habitats make them an ideal spot for birdwatching. Here are some of the best places to explore these avian wonders in the Faroe Islands.
#1
Mykines: Puffin paradise
Mykines is famous for its massive puffin population. Every summer, thousands of puffins flock to this island to breed.
The island has steep cliffs and grassy slopes that make for an ideal nesting ground for these birds.
Visitors can walk along well-marked trails to get a close look at puffins without disturbing them.
The island's remote location also ensures that it remains less crowded than other tourist spots.
#2
Vestmanna: Cliffs and seabirds
Vestmanna is famous for its dramatic sea cliffs, which are home to a number of seabird species.
Boat tours from Vestmanna provide an up-close view of these cliffs, and the birds that nest there, including razorbills and kittiwakes.
The tours give a unique perspective on the natural beauty of the area while allowing visitors to observe seabirds in their natural habitat.
#3
Suduroy: Diverse habitats
Suduroy, the southernmost island of the Faroe Islands, has a variety of habitats, from lush valleys to rocky coastlines.
This diversity attracts a number of bird species, including skylarks and meadow pipits.
Hiking trails across the island provide opportunities for spotting these birds in different environments.
Suduroy's varied landscape makes it a great place for birdwatchers looking for different species.
#4
Nolsoy: Tranquil birdwatching
Nolsoy is a quiet island just a short ferry ride from Torshavn, the capital city of the Faroe Islands.
It is home to a number of birdwatching opportunities, including a large population of storm petrels that nest in its cliffs during summer months.
The peaceful atmosphere on Nolsoy makes it an ideal place for those who want to enjoy some solitude while watching birds in their natural surroundings.