Ever tried wingsuit tunnel flying?

Africa has some of the most thrilling wingsuit tunnel flying experiences for adventure seekers. These unique attractions provide a perfect blend of adrenaline and the chance to explore the continent's diverse landscapes from an entirely different perspective. From high-tech facilities to breathtaking views, these spots are a must-visit for those looking to push their limits and enjoy an unforgettable adventure.

#1 Cape Town's state-of-the-art facility Cape Town is home to one of Africa's most advanced wingsuit tunnel flying facilities. The state-of-the-art center offers cutting-edge technology and expert guidance for both novices and pros. With its stunning backdrop of Table Mountain, this place is not just about the thrill but also about enjoying the beauty of nature. The facility provides detailed training sessions to ensure safety while maximizing fun.

#2 Johannesburg's urban adventure hub Johannesburg also offers an exciting urban setting for wingsuit tunnel flying enthusiasts. The city has a vibrant atmosphere and a dedicated space where adventurers can experience indoor skydiving in a controlled environment. This hub is perfect for those looking to practice their skills or try out this exhilarating sport for the first time. With various packages available, it caters to different skill levels and preferences.

#3 Durban's coastal experience Durban provides a unique coastal experience for wingsuit tunnel flying lovers. The facility here boasts of a stunning view of the Indian Ocean, making it a perfect spot for those who love both sea and sky. The warm weather all year round makes it an ideal place to practice this extreme sport. Participants get personalized coaching sessions, ensuring they get the best out of their time there.

