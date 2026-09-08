Birdwatching: Where to spot magpie shrikes in Africa
What's the story
African magpie shrikes are fascinating birds, famous for their intelligence and social behavior. These birds are often found in open woodlands and savannas across Africa. If you want to see these amazing creatures, knowing their habitat can be of great help. Here are five places where you can spot African magpie shrikes, each offering a unique opportunity to witness these birds in their natural environment.
#1
Kruger National Park
Kruger National Park in South Africa is one of the best places to see African magpie shrikes. The park's diverse habitats provide a perfect environment for these birds.
Visitors can see them flying in groups or perched on trees, making it a great spot for birdwatching enthusiasts.
The park's extensive road network also allows easy access to various areas where these birds are commonly seen.
#2
Serengeti National Park
Famous for its wildlife and migration, Tanzania's Serengeti National Park is also a great place to spot African magpie shrikes.
The park's open grasslands and scattered trees make it an ideal habitat for these birds.
Visitors can spot them while going on game drives, or walking safaris, getting a glimpse of their social behavior and interactions with other species.
#3
Etosha National Park
Etosha National Park in Namibia has a unique salt pan landscape that attracts various bird species, including African magpie shrikes.
The park's waterholes act as gathering points, where these birds can be easily spotted while they come to drink or hunt insects.
The contrast between the white salt pans and blue skies makes for stunning photography opportunities.
#4
Hwange National Park
Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park is famous for its rich biodiversity, including African magpie shrikes.
The park has a range of habitats, from thick bushveld to open plains, making it a perfect place for these birds to thrive.
Birdwatchers can spot them near water sources or on power lines, where they often perch to survey their surroundings.
#5
Pilanesberg Game Reserve
Pilanesberg Game Reserve in South Africa is another excellent spot for spotting African magpie shrikes.
The reserve's varied terrain, which includes volcanic hills, lush vegetation, and an ideal habitat, provides a perfect environment for these intelligent birds.
Visitors can join guided tours or self-drive safaris to increase their chances of spotting these fascinating creatures in action.