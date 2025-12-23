Czech Republic's most stunning flower fields: A list

The Czech Republic is home to some of the most stunning flower fields in Europe , which are a feast for the eyes and a photographer's paradise. These fields, dotted with colorful blooms, are a sight to behold in the spring and summer months. From lavender to sunflowers, each field has its own charm and beauty. Here are some of the most beautiful flower fields in the Czech Republic.

#1 Lavender fields in Vysoka Lipa Vysoka Lipa is famous for its lavender fields, which attract visitors from far and wide. The fields bloom from late June to early August, giving a stunning view of purple waves against the green backdrop. The area also has a lavender festival, where you can shop for lavender products and enjoy guided tours of the farms.

#2 Sunflower fields near Trebon The sunflower fields near Trebon are a sight to behold in late summer. These golden flowers stretch for miles, creating a breathtaking sight under the Czech sun. The best time to visit these fields is between August and September, when the sunflowers are at their peak bloom. Visitors can also take cycling tours around the area to enjoy the scenery.

#3 Tulip festival at Kromeriz Castle Gardens Kromeriz Castle Gardens host an annual tulip festival, which is a sight to behold with thousands of tulips in different colors and varieties. The festival usually takes place in April and May when tulips are in full bloom. Apart from admiring the flowers, visitors can also explore the baroque architecture of Kromeriz Castle.