Wildlife lovers, here's where to spot banded mongooses

The best time to visit Kibale Forest is during the dry seasons, which run from December to February, and June to September.

During these months, the trails are less muddy, and the visibility is better. Banded mongooses are more active during the day, making it easier to spot them during these periods.

However, if you do not mind the rain, visiting during the wet season can also be rewarding as it brings out different aspects of the forest's ecosystem.