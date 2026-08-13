Where to shop for eco-friendly products in Africa

The Maasai Market in Nairobi is a famous spot for handmade crafts and textiles. The market has a plethora of products, from beadwork jewelry to handwoven baskets.

Many artisans use recycled materials, making it an eco-friendly shopping destination. The market also promotes fair trade practices, ensuring that artisans get a fair price for their work.

Visitors can enjoy bargaining while supporting sustainable craftsmanship.