Where to shop for eco-friendly products in Africa
What's the story
Africa is home to a number of eco-friendly markets that promote sustainable shopping. These markets not only promote local artisans but also promote environmentally friendly practices. By visiting these markets, you can contribute to the preservation of the environment while enjoying unique products. Here are some of the best eco-friendly shopping destinations across Africa, each offering a distinct experience for those looking to make sustainable choices.
#1
Maasai Market in Nairobi
The Maasai Market in Nairobi is a famous spot for handmade crafts and textiles. The market has a plethora of products, from beadwork jewelry to handwoven baskets.
Many artisans use recycled materials, making it an eco-friendly shopping destination. The market also promotes fair trade practices, ensuring that artisans get a fair price for their work.
Visitors can enjoy bargaining while supporting sustainable craftsmanship.
#2
Cape Town's Green Market Square
Green Market Square in Cape Town is one of Africa's oldest public spaces and a hub for eco-conscious shoppers.
The square hosts a number of stalls selling organic skincare products, handmade soaps, and reusable bags.
Many vendors focus on sustainability by using natural ingredients and minimizing waste in packaging.
The square also hosts regular events promoting environmental awareness.
#3
Accra's Arts Centre Market
Accra's Arts Centre Market is famous for its vibrant collection of traditional Ghanaian crafts.
Among the many offerings are kente cloths made from organic cotton and wooden carvings from sustainably sourced wood.
The market encourages artisans to use eco-friendly methods of production, making it a great place for those looking to shop responsibly.
#4
Marrakech's Souk Semmarine
Souk Semmarine in Marrakech is a maze of narrow streets lined with shops selling eco-conscious products such as leather goods made from vegetable-tanned leather, and ceramics painted with natural dyes.
The souk promotes sustainable practices by encouraging artisans to adopt environmentally friendly techniques in their production processes.
Shoppers can find unique souvenirs while supporting local economies committed to sustainability.
#5
Lagos' Lekki Market
Lekki Market in Lagos offers an array of products that are both traditional and modern, but with an eco-friendly twist.
From jewelry made from recycled glass beads to clothing crafted from organic fabrics, the market has it all.
It promotes sustainable fashion choices among consumers who want style without compromising on environmental responsibility.