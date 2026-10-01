Where to spot wild elephants in Gabon
What's the story
Gabon is home to a number of wildlife, but its roaming elephants are a sight to behold. These majestic creatures can be spotted in their natural habitat at select spots across the country. From lush forests to sprawling savannas, these areas provide the perfect opportunity to see elephants in the wild. Here are some of the best places in Gabon where you can spot these gentle giants.
#1
Loango National Park: A haven for elephants
Loango National Park is famous for its diverse wildlife, including a large population of elephants.
The park's varied ecosystems, from coastal areas to dense forests, provide ample opportunities to see elephants as they roam freely.
Visitors can explore the park on foot or by vehicle, giving them a chance to witness these magnificent animals up close.
#2
Ivindo National Park: Remote wilderness experience
Ivindo National Park is another prime spot for elephant spotting in Gabon.
Its remote location and dense vegetation make it an ideal habitat for elephants.
The park's rivers and waterfalls also add to its natural beauty, making it a perfect place for wildlife enthusiasts looking for an off-the-beaten-path experience.
#3
Moukalaba-Doudou National Park: Diverse wildlife habitat
Moukalaba-Doudou National Park is home to a number of wildlife, including elephants.
The park's varied terrain, from grasslands to forests, provides the perfect habitat for these animals.
Visitors can hike through the trails, or take guided tours to spot elephants and other wildlife in their natural habitat.
#4
Pongara National Park: Coastal elephant sightings
Pongara National Park is unique in that it provides coastal views along with opportunities to see elephants.
The park's proximity to the ocean gives it a unique ecosystem that attracts a number of animal species, including elephants.
Visitors can enjoy scenic walks along the coast while keeping an eye out for these majestic creatures.