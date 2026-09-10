Where to spot the rare bongo antelope in Africa
What's the story
The elusive bongo antelope, with its striking reddish-brown coat and spiral horns, is a rare sight in Africa's dense forests. These majestic creatures are primarily found in the Central and West African rainforests. For wildlife enthusiasts looking to catch a glimpse of these antelopes, certain locations offer the best chances. Here are some top spots where you can witness the bongo antelope in its natural habitat.
#1
Nyungwe Forest National Park
Located in Rwanda, Nyungwe Forest National Park is famous for its rich biodiversity and dense vegetation.
The park is home to a small population of bongo antelopes, which can be spotted on guided walks through the forest trails.
The park's elevation and misty environment make it an ideal habitat for these elusive animals.
#2
Kakum National Park
Kakum National Park in Ghana provides a unique opportunity to see bongo antelopes in their natural habitat.
The park has a canopy walkway that gives visitors a bird's-eye view of the forest below.
While sightings are rare, early morning or late afternoon visits increase chances of encountering these magnificent creatures.
#3
Monte Alen National Park
Located in Equatorial Guinea, Monte Alen National Park is famous for its pristine rainforests and rich wildlife.
The park is home to several species of antelope, including the bongo.
The remote location and limited human activity make it an ideal spot for those wanting to observe these animals in peace.
#4
Tai National Park
Tai National Park in Ivory Coast is one of West Africa's last remaining primary rainforests and an important habitat for the bongo antelope.
The park's diverse ecosystems support a variety of wildlife, making it a prime destination for nature lovers hoping to see this rare species.
Guided tours increase the chances of spotting a bongo, as they know the best areas and times for sightings.