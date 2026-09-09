Safari 101: Where to spot wild dogs in Zambia
What's the story
Zambia is home to some of the most stunning wildlife, including the elusive African wild dogs. These social canines are best spotted in their natural habitats. Here are some of the best places to see them in Zambia, along with tips on how to spot them.
Liuwa Plain
Liuwa Plain National Park
Liuwa Plain National Park is famous for its wide-open spaces and rich wildlife. The park is home to one of Africa's largest populations of wild dogs.
The dogs can be seen hunting and playing in the grasslands.
The park's remoteness makes it less crowded, giving visitors a more intimate experience with nature.
South Luangwa
South Luangwa National Park
South Luangwa National Park is another prime spot for spotting wild dogs. The park has a diverse ecosystem, which is a perfect habitat for these canines.
Early morning or late afternoon drives increase your chances of spotting them, as they are most active during these times.
The park's rich biodiversity also ensures that there are plenty of prey animals around.
Lower Zambezi
Lower Zambezi National Park
Lower Zambezi National Park is famous for its beautiful landscapes and rich wildlife.
The park is home to a small population of wild dogs, which can be spotted near the Zambezi River.
Boat safaris give a unique perspective to spot these animals from the water, while keeping you at a safe distance.
Kafue
Kafue National Park
Kafue National Park is one of the largest national parks in Africa and is home to an array of wildlife, including wild dogs.
The park's diverse habitats, from wetlands to woodlands, provide ample opportunities for these canines to hunt and socialize.
Visiting the park during the dry season increases your chances of spotting them, as animals tend to congregate around water sources.
Tips
Tips for spotting wild dogs
To increase your chances of spotting wild dogs in Zambia, opt for guided tours with experienced guides who know the areas well.
Early morning or late afternoon visits are ideal when the animals are most active.
Stay quiet and patient while observing from a distance, so as not to disturb their natural behavior.