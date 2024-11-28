Summarize Simplifying... In short To capture Elle Fanning's whimsical fairytale style, opt for pastel-colored clothing in light, flowy fabrics like chiffon or silk.

Don't forget subtle accessories like velvet headbands or floral hairpins for that final touch of sophistication and charm.

By Anujj Trehaan 03:16 pm Nov 28, 202403:16 pm

What's the story Elle Fanning, while renowned for her acting prowess in films like Maleficent, has also captivated the fashion world with her whimsical and fairytale-esque style. This article provides tips on how to add a touch of Elle Fanning's magic to your wardrobe. It focuses on clothes and accessories that bring that sense of wonder and elegance without stepping too far into the world of make-believe.

Color choice

Pastel palette perfection

Elle frequently opts for ensembles in dreamy pastel hues, lending a fairytale-like charm to her everyday attire. To achieve a similar effect, look for pieces in soft shades of blush pink, baby blue, mint green, and lavender. Whether you choose to mix and match these colors or prefer a monochrome look, pastels are a surefire way to add a touch of whimsical elegance to your wardrobe.

Fabric selection

Flowy fabrics for the win

The material of your clothing plays a huge role in setting the mood of an outfit. For a dreamy Elle Fanning-inspired look, choose pieces made from light and airy fabrics like chiffon, tulle, or silk. A flowy maxi dress or a voluminous skirt can instantly create that fairytale silhouette while ensuring you stay comfortable all day long.

Detailing

Statement sleeves and collars

One thing Elle does to make her outfits stand out is by choosing pieces with special details like statement sleeves or intricate collars. Opt for blouses with puff sleeves, bishop sleeves, or ruffled collars to inject a bit of drama into your ensemble. These features not only elevate a basic outfit but also pay homage to historical fashion trends found in many fairytales.

Shoes

Enchanting footwear choices

Shoes are the key to complete any look. For that whimsical touch inspired by Elle Fanning, think ballet flats with ribbons or lace-up boots with a dainty detail. Not only do these choices reflect the fairytale vibe, but they're also practical for everyday wear. It's all about bringing that touch of fantasy into reality.

Accessories

Accessorizing with subtlety

Although this guide doesn't recommend specific jewelry, accessories are key to capturing Elle Fanning's fairytale glamour. Choose hair accessories with a delicate touch. Velvet headbands or floral hairpins add charm without overpowering your look. Incorporate softly patterned scarves or intricately designed handbags for a touch of whimsy that remains sophisticated.