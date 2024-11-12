Summarize Simplifying... In short Explore innovative updos for thick curly hair, from the classic French twist to the bohemian halo.

Innovative twisted updos for thick curly hair

What's the story Thick curly hair is beautiful, but it can be challenging to style for special occasions or when you want to switch things up. Twisted updos are a game-changer! They're versatile, elegant, and perfect for managing and highlighting your curls. We've curated five twisted updo styles specifically for thick curly hair. Get ready to look and feel amazing!

French twist

The classic French twist with a curly twist

The French twist, a timeless and sophisticated style, transforms into a statement of effortless elegance with thick curly hair. Start by collecting your hair at the nape, as though initiating a low ponytail. Twist it upward toward the crown and secure with pins. Letting a few curls playfully escape adds a contemporary touch to this classic look, harmoniously fusing tradition with your natural texture.

Crown curls

Crown of curls updo

This style turns your thick curls into a royal halo/crown around your head. Start by parting your hair down the middle, then twist sections from each side toward the back of your head. Secure the twists at the crown with pins, making sure to leave some curls loose for extra volume and texture. This updo is wedding-worthy and will make you feel like a queen at any event.

Boho halo

Bohemian twisted halo

If you're looking for something a bit more laid-back but still totally chic, the bohemian twisted halo is perfect for you. Simply create two large twists on either side of your head starting from near your temples. Bring them around to meet at the back of your head, pinning them securely in place. Leave a few loose strands to frame your face for that essential boho vibe.

Low bun

The twisted low bun elegance

A twisted low bun provides a chic and effortless choice, perfect for transitioning from day-to-night occasions. Simply pull your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, then split it into two sections and twist them around each other until they naturally form a bun. Secure with pins and pull out a few loose tendrils around the face for a softer, more romantic effect.

Retro glamour

Pin-up inspired retro twist

Unleash your inner vintage vixen with this pin-up inspired twisted updo! Perfect for thick, curly locks. Leave the front portion of your hair sectioned off for victory rolls. Concentrate on twisting small sections from both sides towards each other at the back of your head. This will create a beautiful patterned effect, evoking the glamorous 1940s hairstyles once done.